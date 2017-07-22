Levelland Fire Marshal investigating Friday fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Levelland Fire Marshal investigating Friday fire

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Levelland Fire Department Facebook Source: Levelland Fire Department Facebook
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

The Levelland Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating a fire that happened at the 1600 block of 9th Street.

The fire was reported at around 11 a.m. Friday, and flames were quickly extinguished on the back side of the home, according to a Facebook post by the Levelland Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported at the scene and the home does not seem to be a total loss. 

