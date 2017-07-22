Levelland Fire Marshal investigating Friday fire

Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.
As Sean Spicer prepares to leave White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take over as press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci as head of the presidential communications team.
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.
The Levelland Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating a fire that happened at the 1600 block of 9th Street.
