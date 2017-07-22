1 hospitalized after motorcycle fire in south-east Lubbock

Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.
One person is in the hospital after a their motorcycle caught fire after a crash.
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.
