1 hospitalized after motorcycle fire in south-east Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

1 hospitalized after motorcycle fire in south-east Lubbock

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
People look onto a motorcycle that caught fire after a crash at East County Road 7130 at around 4 p.m. (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD) People look onto a motorcycle that caught fire after a crash at East County Road 7130 at around 4 p.m. (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officials with the Department of Public Safety have been able to identify 32-year-old Michael Cate of Valley Mills a person with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash. 

The Woodrow Fire Department, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and Woodrow EMS were all called on the scene at around 4 p.m. to East County Road 7130. Once they arrived the motorcycle was engulfed in flames.

Officials say Cate was driving west-bound on 1730 when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a fence of the south side of the road, according to a news release from DPS. Cate was thrown from the vehicle and the motorcycle caught fire.

Residents near the area were able to pull Cate away from the burning motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more details comes in.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Next Minneapolis police chief has deep community roots

    Next Minneapolis police chief has deep community roots

    Saturday, July 22 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-07-22 05:49:17 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:10:36 GMT

    Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.

    Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.

  • Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets

    Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets

    Saturday, July 22 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-07-22 20:20:31 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:52:25 GMT

    One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.

    One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.

  • Trump: USS Ford is '100,000-ton message to the world'

    Trump: USS Ford is '100,000-ton message to the world'

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-07-22 07:30:57 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:52:10 GMT

    President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.

    President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.

    •   
Powered by Frankly