Rider remains critical after motorcycle fire in Southeast Lubbock

One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.
Trump, GOP-led Congress on a possible collision course over a Russia sanctions package that demands Congress' permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties to be leveled against Moscow.
The Senate will move forward with a vote this week on a Republican health care bill but it's not yet known whether the legislation will seek to replace the Affordable Care Act or simply repeal it.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.
