Rider remains critical after motorcycle fire in Southeast Lubbock

People look onto a motorcycle that caught fire after a crash at East County Road 7130 at around 4 p.m. (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)

32-year-old Michael Cate of Valley Mills remains in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash.

The Woodrow Fire Department, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and Woodrow EMS were all called on the scene at around 4 p.m. to East County Road 7130. Once they arrived the motorcycle was engulfed in flames.

Officials say Cate was driving west-bound on 1730 when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a fence of the south side of the road, according to a news release from DPS. Cate was thrown from the vehicle and the motorcycle caught fire.

Residents near the area were able to pull Cate away from the burning motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet.

