Lubbock High graduate signs to play baseball at McMurry University

Lubbock High’s Adrian Valerio Jr. signed his letter of intent on Friday, to go play baseball at McMurry University.

Traditionally athletes sign their letter of intent during the school year, but Adrian didn’t have traditional recruiting process.

“It was the last game of the tournament that we went too, and my dad was like 'do you want to pitch.' So I was like, my arm was sore but what the heck I will go out there and throw,” Valerio said. “I ended up throwing a no-hitter, a shutout. After the game, coach approached my dad and asked if he could talk to me. After the game, we went into his office and he was like 'I would love to have you.' So I was like, coach I would love to play for you. I love the way you make me feel, and I just love the atmosphere of McMurry and that’s how he got me.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.