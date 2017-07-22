Texas Tech, Todd Petty agree to contract extension

Texas Tech Women's Tennis Head Coach Todd Petty has agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

Petty and the team are coming off of their third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

They also won their third Big 12 Regular season title last season, under Petty’s leadership.

Tech’s Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said in a Tech Athletics news release he is hopeful for Petty's future at the university.

“Todd Petty has done an outstanding job with the women's tennis program. He is the winningest coach in Texas Tech history and we can't wait to see what the future holds," Hocutt said in the release. "We are very proud of the way Todd has built an elite program and we are confident in the future of Lady Raider Tennis."

