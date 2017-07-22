Pigskin Preview: Wilson Mustangs

The Wilson Mustangs enter 2017 with a new experienced coach, as Rhudy Maskew takes over the program.

Maskew has coached at almost every level of college and high school football, but this will be his first season coaching six-man.

“I tell you what, a lot of fun and a lot of changes. The kids are great, the only thing we have to worry about is the coach,” Maskew said.

Non-district will give the Mustangs some early competition.

“Oh boy we play Rotan, Lazbuddie, Benjamin, and Cotton Center," Maskew said. "Boy a really good schedule for us, we are on the road a bunch."

