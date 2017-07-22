Fire reported near Lubbock Landfill - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire reported near Lubbock Landfill

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: KCBD Viewer Photo Source: KCBD Viewer Photo
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Multiple fire departments from Lubbock and the surrounding areas are on the scene of a fire near the Lubbock Landfill.

Initial reports came after 8 p.m. Saturday that a fire broke out near Farm to Market Road 1264, north of Lubbock near New Deal. 

