Fire reported near Lubbock Landfill

One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.
Multiple fire departments from Lubbock and the surrounding areas are on the scene of a fire near the Lubbock Landfill.
A Texas Senate committee approved a bill Saturday that would outlaw local restrictions on using a cellphone while driving.
