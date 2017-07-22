Multiple departments called to Saturday night fire near Lubbock Landfill

Multiple fire departments from Lubbock and the surrounding areas were called to the scene of a fire near the Lubbock Landfill on Saturday night.

Initial reports came after 8 p.m. Saturday that a fire broke out near Farm to Market Road 1264, north of Lubbock near New Deal.

Witnesses tell us the fire was started by a lightning strike near the landfill, then Abernathy firefighters were called to a separate grass fire about five miles up the road.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.