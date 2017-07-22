Multiple departments called to Saturday night fire near Lubbock Landfill

One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.
Activists supporting the baby's parents will gather Sunday outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected.
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.
