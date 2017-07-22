Pigskin Preview: Petersburg Buffaloes

The Petersburg Buffaloes finished last season 9-3, and made it to the area round of the playoffs.

With a plethora of returning players, the Buffaloes are highly ranked in the preseason.

“The expectations are obviously extremely high,” Jake Popham, Petersburg’s head football coach, said. “You know, starting out we are preseason top 10. So I mean we aren’t going to sneak up on anybody, so we got to get ready.”

The Buffaloes know if they want to win a district title this season, they are going to have to beat some very good grid iron teams.

“District is even tougher this year, than last year. Motley County has every one back, and they are going to be just super tough," Popham said. "Wilson has just about everyone back, and Southland had a young team last year too. So I mean, we are really going to have to compete in district."

