I Beat Pete: Indoor Soccer at The Soccer Box

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week we headed out to play some soccer at a facility you might not know about, The Soccer Box at 7513 CR 7000. They actually have leagues with over 100 teams and are now taking registration for the fall season.

I got a team together to face a group of girls from our area high schools. Girls soccer is growing and Frenship and Monterey just had outstanding runs in the playoffs.

With so many teams, The Soccer Box plays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends to get all the league games in. Owner Randy Putman tells me he has players from 3 years old up to 68.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com. I am booked up months in advance so if you have a time sensitive challenge, please email me sooner than later.

