Pigskin Preview: Amherst Bulldogs

The Amherst Bulldogs went 11-1 last year, and had their first undefeated regular season since 1995.

"Our kids have realized that hard work pays off," Amherst head football coach Daniel Hinojosa said. "Right now, it is a matter of working hard and getting those kids to buy in and we have."

With a target on their back this season, Amherst knows everyone is going to try to knock them off this season.

"No one expected us to run through it last year, except for me. You know this year, I expect a dog fight. I expect every game in district to be a good one," Hinojosa said.

