KCBD Sports Xtra: 'Xclusive' with Derek Campos

LUBBOCK, TX

The KCBD Sports Xtra team got an "Xclusive" interview with Lubbock native and Bellator MMA Fighter, Derek "The Stallion" Campos.

Derek is coming off of a huge win over rival, Brandon Girtz. This fight was the rubber match between Campos and Girtz. It happened on July 14th, and was televised on National TV.

