Motorcycle crashes into home in 6300 block of 35th

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after police say he crashed into a home in the 6300 block of 35th Street on Sunday night.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Accident investigators are still on the scene as of 11 p.m.

