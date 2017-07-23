Police identify motorcyclist after bike crashes into home

On Sunday, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Lubbock police officers were called to the 6300 block of 35th Street after a motorcycle crashed into a home.

The motorcycle rider, 25-year-old James Nelms, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, Accident Investigators were called to the scene.

The initial investigation shows Nelms was driving westbound in the 6200 block of 35th Street at an unsafe speed. He failed to make the curve as he approached Kewanee Avenue and traveled into a yard crashing into a tree and a home.

Police say Nelms was not wearing a helmet.

This case remains under investigation by the LPD Accident Investigation Unit.

