Police identify Park Tower apartments stabbing victim

On Monday, just before 6 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department received a call about a stabbing in the parking lot of the Park Tower Apartments at 1617 27th Street.

Officers found 22-year-old Roberto Contreras with stab wounds. He was conscious and talked with officers before he was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance.

Preliminary information indicates Contreras parked and got out of his vehicle in the Park Tower parking lot. He told police he was approached by a bald Hispanic male who stabbed him multiple times. The suspect left the scene while the victim went inside the apartment complex to get help.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If anyone has information about the crime, they're urged to call Crimeline at 806-741-1000.

