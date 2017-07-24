Police: Police identify Commander's Palace murder suspect

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 21-year-old Rudy Vallejos III who is wanted for the murder of Marian Daniel King.

Around 1:45 p.m., on July 15, family members found King, 32, dead inside his home at the Commander’s Palace Mobile Home Park.

Investigators with the Person Crimes Unit were called to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the death.

Detectives also learned King’s 2007 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been stolen. Around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, the stolen pickup truck was found unoccupied and parked at the Flying J located at 602 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Rudy Vallejos III as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Vallejos should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Lubbock Police Department or Crimeline at (806)741-1000. Callers to Crimeline may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.