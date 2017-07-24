North Frankford Ave. closed at U.S. 84 for intersection construction

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to close North Frankford Avenue (FM 2528) at US 84 to all traffic on July 24. The closure will allow crews to safely rebuild the intersection.

"On Monday, work to rebuild the north Frankford intersection will begin," said Stevan Perez, P.E., TxDOT Littlefield Area engineer and project manager. "Over the next couple of weeks, crews will work to build the intersection, including the turnaround and left-turn lanes. Closing the intersection to all traffic will allow crews to complete the work in the quickest and most efficient manner."

Northbound Frankford Avenue drivers will be detoured east on the frontage road onto Quaker Avenue north to FM 2641 to connect with US 84 and reconnect with FM 2528. Eastbound US 84 and southbound Frankford traffic will also both use FM 2641 and Quaker Avenue to navigate around the work zone.

Westbound US 84 main lane traffic will not be impacted. The intersection is scheduled to remain closed for two weeks. Work will take place weather permitting.

The work is part of a $29 million project to reconstruct the US 84 / North Frankford Avenue interchange by building new US 84 bridges, entrance and exit ramps, and adding safety lighting. The project's completion date is scheduled for late-2017.

