Police: TTU Football player involved in assault at Bash Riprock's

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating an assault that happened Saturday at 1:45 a.m. at Bash Riprock's sports bar.

According to a police report, the first victim of the assault claims an unnamed first suspect, a Texas Tech University football player, approached him. The victim says the suspect tried speaking to him, but because of the music, the victim could not hear what the suspect was saying. The suspect became angry and grabbed the victim by his shirt and shoved him backward, out of the business and into the street. The victim's three friends followed. The police report says once they were outside, the suspect and two other unnamed people began to punch the victim several times in the head. The victim was knocked out.

The police report also says a second victim tried to light a cigarette when the TTU football player slapped the cigarette out of the second victim's mouth. A third victim picked up the cigarette and ended up throwing it in the direction of the TTU football player. The report says the football player punched the third victim in the face after an argument.

The fourth victim ran to the third victim and fell to the ground as a large crowd gathered to watch the fight. The third victim went to the fourth victim's side to protect her. The first suspect walked up to victim three and four and used an upper cut style punch to hit victim four, according to the police report.

The suspects left the bar after the fight, and once the victim who was knocked out regained consciousness, all of the victims left.

The victims did not report the assault until 12 hours later. When asked why the victims said they had been drinking. Three of the four victims are under the age of 21.

The report says three victims had visible injuries, but all three refused medical treatment.

he suspects have not been located.

Police are withholding the identities of those involved pending charges.

Below is a statement on behalf of Texas Tech Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti:

We have been made aware of an alleged incident Friday night. We are gathering facts at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.