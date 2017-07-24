Pigskin Preview: Cotton Center Elks

The Cotton Center Elks went 0-10 last year, but they enter the new season with new enthusiasm as Mark Earhart is the new Head Coach.
There's a lot of excitement as Lazbuddie returns almost the entire team from a 6-4 season, the Longhorns third winning record since 1999.
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.
