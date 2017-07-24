Pigskin Preview: Cotton Center Elks

The Cotton Center Elks went 0-10 last year, but they enter the new season with new enthusiasm as Mark Earhart is the new Head Coach.

"We're a real small town so you meet a few people and you've met most of the town. I think there's a lot of excitement in Cotton Center for sure."

The Elks are looking to get their first W in non-district games.

"We play Rule, Wilson, Jayton, San Jacinto. I think it's a good chance to get some wins and get us ready for District."

Cotton Center hopes to be in the mix for a playoff spot in District with Amherst, Whitharral, Kress and Lazbuddie.

"We've got some teams that will be competitive. We have a chance to compete and maybe pick up a playoff spot if we get things going our way."

