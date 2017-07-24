Truck driver, officer injured in collision with WBU police patrol vehicle

A Wayland Baptist University police officer is recovering after his patrol vehicle was hit near the Plainview campus on Monday afternoon.

The Plainview Herald reports that the officer's patrol car was struck about 12:15 p.m. along 5th Street in Plainview.

The officer was heading west along the street when a truck pulled out into the road, striking the side of his SUV.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries. Both the officer and pickup driver were treated and released at the scene.

