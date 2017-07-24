Rain chances dropping as temperatures start climbing

We are moving back into the summer routine of mostly sunny skies, hot temps and a slight chance of storms in West Texas.

High temperatures will climb to the low 90s in the northwest to the upper 90s in the east and northeast on Tuesday as high pressure returns to the region.

For Lubbock, the high will be 94 to 97 degrees for the next three days. As for rain, only a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm on the South Plains this week.

Looking ahead, daytime highs will stay above normal into the weekend and the chances of rain will increase slightly by Saturday and Sunday. However, that increase will only push the percentage to 20 percent for Lubbock.

