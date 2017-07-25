Boil water notice issued for Tahoka during work on water system - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Boil water notice issued for Tahoka during work on water system

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

Tahoka has scheduled a shut down of the water system for Tuesday, July 25th at 11:00 pm. This will allow the contractor to make two connections to the new water line.

The affected areas include North 4th Street and Avenue P, and North 4th Street and Avenue Q. The connections should take four to five hours to complete.

They will begin evacuating those areas around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon and the intersections will be closed until work is complete.

A boil water notice will be in place until samples are cleared by the laboratory.

If you have any questions you can contact City Hall at 806-561-4211. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

