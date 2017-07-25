Boil water notice lifted for City of Tahoka

A Shallowater man has died and a driver from Levelland has suffered incapacitating injuries after a wreck at FM 2641 and FM 179 near Shallowater.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
The tests from the laboratory have come back and Tahoka city water has been certified to be safe to drink. The Boil Water Notice has been lifted.
Lubbock police are still searching for a suspect after a Thursday morning shooting in the area of 1500 24th Place.
