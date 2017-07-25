Boil water notice lifted for City of Tahoka - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Boil water notice lifted for City of Tahoka

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

The tests from the laboratory have come back and Tahoka city water has been certified to be safe to drink. The Boil Water Notice has been lifted.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly