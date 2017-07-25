Art show featuring Picasso traveling to South Plains raise money for medical school scholarships

The Art of Healing is a fundraiser benefiting the Community Health Center of Lubbock and the LCG Medical Society Foundation

The proceeds helps CHCL keep up with the growing demand of taking care of all ages and families with services like primary medical, dental, vision, and mental health services.

In 2016, CHCL had more than 80,000 visits and took care of 26,000 patients, which is about 10% of Lubbock's population.

Proceeds to LGC Medical Society Foundation help fund scholarships for medical students for the purpose of staying here in West Texas to practice.

This art sale will feature Walter Edelman Gallery from New York. Walter is a third generation art dealer that will not only bring great art to purchase, but also help educate the buyer on how and what to look for when purchasing art.

He will bring more than 300 pieces of art that will include Marc Chagall, Salvador Dali, Picasso and several other works from other artists that are up and coming.

Prices for the art begin at $300.

There will also be art on display from local physicians and their families.

This event is taking place at the Community Health Center of Lubbock located at 1610 5th Street.

The preview night and sale will be Friday, August 11th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m and include food provided by Teddy Jack's, Campisi's and Baked Bliss.

Wine and beer will be provided by Great Plains Distributors.

Saturday, August 12th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be for guests to take another look at the art, talk with Walter or pick up their art.

First United Bank and Frenius Kidney Care are sponsoring this event.

Buy tickets in advance for $25 by clicking here.

Tickets are available at the door for $35.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.