U.S. Marshals arrest Casey Canales Jr. in Oklahoma after brief standoff

Casey Canales Jr., 31, is now in custody after being arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Canales was wanted for four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest in a motor vehicle in connection to a Lubbock Police Department investigation.

U.S. Marshals from the Northern District of Texas Team Fox Trot and Lubbock Police Department investigators received information that Canales was in the Oklahoma area. With help from U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma, Canales was located.

Tuesday afternoon, Canales, who was armed, barricaded himself inside an apartment. He eventually surrendered after a brief SWAT standoff and was taken into custody.

Canales’ charges stem from a July 5, 2017 incident where he drove away from officers in the area of 32nd Street and Avenue L. In the process of evading officers, he rammed five vehicles including three Lubbock Police Department vehicles. One LPD officer was struck by a pickup truck rammed by Canales and another officer had to jump out of the way before being struck.

Canales will be brought back to Lubbock to face his charges.

