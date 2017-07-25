Lubbock police searching for thief who stole property from Natio - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for thief who stole property from National Weather Service

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a thief who stole property belonging to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service building is located right next to Science Spectrum at 2579 S Loop 289.

The Lubbock office of the National Weather Service released this statement on Facebook:

He drove a gray late 90s or early 2000s Dodge 4x4 pickup truck with running boards, a white toolbox, and New Mexico license plates.

The report filed by Lubbock police says the suspect vehicle was first seen around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, July 23. The Dodge truck made a round in the parking lot and parked between two government vehicles on the southeast corner of the building.

The suspect then got a hose and a gas can from his truck and apparently tried to steal gas from three different government vehicles.

Police say he then got a bolt cutter from his truck, walked to the fenced-in area south of the building and cut the padlock off.

Police say the suspect stole a propane tank along with various tools and equipment.

If you have any information or can identify this individual, please contact the Lubbock Police Department at (806) 775-2865.

