Lubbock police searching for thief who stole property from National Weather Service

Lubbock police are searching for a thief who stole property belonging to the National Weather Service.

The Lubbock office of the National Weather Service released this statement on Facebook:

He drove a gray late 90s or early 2000s Dodge 4x4 pickup truck with running boards, a white toolbox, and New Mexico license plates.

The report filed by Lubbock police says the suspect vehicle was first seen around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, July 23. The Dodge truck made a round in the Science Spectrum parking lot and parked between two government vehicles on the southeast corner of the building.

The suspect then got a hose and a gas can from his truck and apparently tried to steal gas from three different government vehicles.

Police say he then got a bolt cutter from his truck, walked to the fenced-in area south of the building and cut the padlock off.

Police say the suspect stole a propane tank along with various tools and equipment.

If you have any information or can identify this individual, please contact the Lubbock Police Department at (806) 775-2865.

