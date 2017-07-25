Lane closure on 4th Street at Slide Road

Provided by City of Lubbock

Starting Wednesday, July 26th and lasting approximately one week, eastbound traffic on 4th Street will see lane closures at the Slide Road intersection.

The curbside lane and right turn lane onto Slide Road will be closed during this time for eastbound traffic. Eastbound traffic will still be able to turn right onto Slide.

This temporary closure will be put in place by Barricades Unlimited in order to perform water line construction for the McDonald's at 4th Street and Slide Road on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The City of Lubbock urges drivers to use caution while driving through all work zones.