Consider This: City council putting Ivory Tower project over needs of Lubbock police

There's a lot of backslapping at city hall over setting a guaranteed maximum price for their new tower that is $13 million more than what we were told it would cost two years ago.

What I don't understand is how the genuine need for a new police department turned into a $63 million Ivory Tower for city council offices.

I've seen with my own eyes the deplorable condition of the building that houses the Lubbock Police Department.

So while city council is deciding who gets the corner offices in their new Ivory Tower, the people who risk their lives for this city are still operating in a dump!

And next, after wasting $63 million without voter approval, the city council is going to back us into a corner and expect us to approve a multi-million dollar package for the police.

Council members will try and tell us they were locked into this project but I don't buy it and neither should you.

Consider this...all city council members should be voted out of office for putting this project ahead of the needs of our police department.

A modern law enforcement center should have taken priority over the Ivory Tower for city hall two years ago.

What do you think?

Let the city council know what you think about putting their wants over police needs.

Mayor Dan Pope - dpope@mylubbock.us

District 1 Councilman Juan Chadis - JChadis@mylubbock.us

District 2 Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris - SHarris@mylubbock.us

District 3 Councilman Jeff Griffith - JGriffith@mylubbock.us

District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale - SMassengale@mylubbock.us

District 5 Councilwoman Karen Gibson - KGibson@mylubbock.us

District 6 Councilwoman Latrelle Joy - LJoy@mylubbock.us

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

