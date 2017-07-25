Pigskin Preview: Whitharral Panthers

The Whitharral Panthers enter 2017 with a new yet familiar head football coach as Panther boys basketball coach Clayton Fryar moves over to coach both teams.

"It's a blessing is what it is. I am thrilled and honored they gave me the opportunity and chance to do it. I've been coaching for 16 years. This is my first head coaching job on the football side. I want to take the reins and do as good as job for the kids as I can."

The Panthers bring a lot back from last year's 5-6 Bi-District season as they'll have 14 players. After a non-district schedule that includes Whiteface, Abilene Christian, All-Saints, Rule, Jayton and Anton, Whitharral looks to make a run at the top spot in District.

"Amherst will definitely be picked number one. We're going to try to do everything we can to knock them off. That's our goal is to win the District Championship. Lazbuddie has young talent coming up. Cotton center gave us fits last year as did Kress. It's a competitive District all-around."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.