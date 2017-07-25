Police report: Uber customer threatens driver with "heroin syringe"

Lubbock police officers were called to the area of 50th and Avenue U on Friday, July 21 after reports of an Uber customer pulling a syringe on the driver and told her to keep driving. It happened just before 7 p.m.

The victim told police she picked up 40-year-old Jason Tyler Stone, of Rockport, TX, at MCM Elegante on Avenue Q. She reported to officers Stone never entered a destination into the Uber app. She said he wouldn't tell her where to go, but said he needed to meet a friend. Stone eventually had her drive to the Depot District, but he never got out of the vehicle and told her to keep driving.

According to the police report, the victim said Stone pulled out a spoon and a "heroin syringe" from the right side of his body. The victim said Stone was sitting on the right side of the back passenger seat, but he leaned forward until he was up against the front passenger seat. She said Stone reached around the seat and she thought he was going to inject himself while in her vehicle.

The report says she told him he couldn't do that in her vehicle, and he leaned between the front seats and pointed the needle directly at her and told her to keep driving. She said she was scared, but told him she needed a destination. Stone told her to take him to Motel 6 in the 900 block of 66th Street. He didn't get out of the vehicle but kept the needle pointed at her. He then ordered her to take him to a liquor store. She took him to one at 50th Street and Ave. U.

When Stone got out of the vehicle, the report said she thought it would be the only time she could get help. She went to another man and told him she needed help. The man helped the victim remove Stone's luggage from the back of her vehicle and she drove away before Stone came out of the store.

She then called her boyfriend and her boyfriend called the police.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found a man matching the description of Stone in the alley near the 2000 block of 50th Street. When another officer arrived on the scene, he saw an object in a white bag in the dumpster behind Stone. The object was a box of syringes. The first officer on the scene said Stone was trying to throw the syringes in the dumpster.



The officer added to the report Stone had dilated pupils and "bloodshot, glassy eyes." The officer believed him to be under the influence of narcotics.

Stone was placed under arrest and faces charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

