Mayor Pope addresses LP&L customer frustrations on Facebook, as petition grows

A local online petition started by an LP&L customer now has more than 12,000 signatures on it.

We first told you about this story last week, when frustrated Lubbock resident Joseph Lee decided to start a petition against Lubbock Power and Light, with the goal of getting Governor Greg Abbott's attention.

But first, the petition got the attention of someone else.

As this petition has made its way around social media, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope decided to address the issue on his own social media page.

The mayor says he made this post to Facebook to let residents know he hears them.

"We feel your pain. I think that was the first thing I wanted to say is that we understand that. That if you feel like your bill is incorrect, to reach out to LP&L, let us address it. If you don't feel like you're getting what you need from LP&L, which I believe you will, but if you don't, then call the Mayor's office," Mayor Pope said.

Mayor Pope also highlighted the issue of potential confusion as residents read their bills, something he says they are hoping to fix in the near future.

"What we think of as the LP&L bill today is really the city utility billing, so it includes LP&L, it includes water, it includes solid waste, it includes waste water, it includes storm water...but they're all on that bill. So one thing we are going to do moving forward is the letterhead on envelope is going to look different. It's going to say City of Lubbock Utilities. I think it better represents that fact that it's not just the LP&L bill," Mayor Pope said.

Through it all, Mayor Pope says the best thing for residents to do is to reach out to LP&L first, and if you need further assistance, you can reach out to City Council members so they can try to help work through the problems.

"When you have that many citizens express concern, I think it's important that as the leader you first of all you tell them that you hear them. Tell them that you understand and don't completely disagree," Mayor Pope said. "I would love to have a world where we had a lot of competition for electricity, but we live in a, we're not deregulated, we're regulated. We're like Amarillo, Austin and San Antonio. That is controlled by the legislature. So we operate in the very best way we can with LP&L in the structure that we've been given."

The creator of the petition, Joseph Lee, has reached out to Mayor Pope via email.

Mayor Pope told us he would love to speak with Lee about the issues presented in the petition and how things can be fixed.

You can reach the Mayor and City Council members at 806-775-2050.

You can follow Mayor Dan Pope's social media updates here: https://www.facebook.com/MayorDanPope/

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.