Pigskin Preview: Valley Patriots

After a strong 11-3 season and reaching the Six-Man State Semifinals, the Valley Patriots are once again one of the favorites in Class 1A Division 2.

Head Coach Brandon Smith likes what he saw from his team this summer.

"The attitude so far has been really good. We had a lot of kids come out to work out in our strength and conditioning program. They want to get back."

Valley has had 19 straight winning football seasons - 11 of those were with 10 wins or more. The guys in Turkey and Quitaque know how to win. The Patriots are preseason ranked No. 4 in Class 1A Division 2. Coach Smith says it's what his Patriots expect.

"If we aren't ranked in the Top 10, it kinda drives our kids. We compete in everything. They get upset if we aren't ranked in the Top 10."

Facing a loaded non-district schedule with Sterling City, Happy and Crowell, Valley can't wait to get things started.

"It's here. The kids are getting excited. I'm getting a lot of phone calls. What time are we starting 2-a-days so everyone is getting excited."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.