LPD officer files lawsuit against the City of Lubbock, LPD and LPD chief

The KCBD Investigative team is learning more about a lawsuit filed against the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens.

Lubbock Police Officer Chris Hennsley and his attorney filed the suit late Monday afternoon. The lawsuit makes several accusations, including a violation of the Texas Whistleblower Act.

The name Chris Hennsley may sound familiar to you. This is not the first time KCBD has reported on the officer.

Hennsley is no rookie, according to the lawsuit, he joined the department in January of 1999.

KCBD reported when the City of Lubbock fired Hennsley for a long list of allegations including excessive force, back in 2010.

While Hennsley did admit he used bad tactics in some situations, he claimed his indefinite suspension was retaliation by former Chief Dale Holton.

We continued to follow this story and reported when an arbitrator overruled the city and reinstated Hennsley.

However, that is not the only time Hennsley became the focus of an internal investigation. The department placed him on paid administrative leave following a chase in March of this year.

The chase ended in a low speed collision.

After arresting the driver, Hennsley reported that in addition to the two passengers in the car, he also found two infants who were in car seats that were not buckled in.

In the lawsuit, Hennsley stated that he had not been allowed to return to his regular work and had not been interviewed by the department regarding the incident.

His lawsuit claims that he faced retaliation after reporting alleged illegal and immoral behavior by Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens, who Hennsley said created a hostile work environment, violating the Texas Whistleblower Act.

Hennsley said the department and the city did not take action to resolve the violations.

KCBD asked the city about the lawsuit.

We received this statement, " The city has become aware that a lawsuit has been filed against the organization and the Chief of Police by Lubbock Police Officer Christopher Hennsley. The city has not yet been served with the lawsuit. It is policy that the city does not comment on pending litigation."

