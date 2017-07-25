100-degree temps return to the South Plains

Nine South Plains communities hit or exceeded the 100-degree mark on Tuesday

The hottest locations were Guthrie and Lake Alan Henry. Our forecast is the same for Wednesday as the highest afternoon highs will occur from Childress south to Post and extend east to central Texas.

In Lubbock, the high should hit 97 degrees under mostly sunny skies with a south wind at 15-20 mph. There could be a slight drop in afternoon temps on Thursday, depending on the arrival of some clouds and possible scattered showers. However, the highs will still be in the 90s from Lubbock across the area.

The significant changes occur over the weekend as rain chances return on Saturday and scattered storms will be possible over all of the region on Sunday. It will be cooler on Sunday and Monday with possible 80s by Monday.

