Pay it Forward: Meals on Wheels 7/26

This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union headed out to Meals on Wheels in Lubbock to Pay it Forward and help hungry people and pets!

Meals on Wheels is their main program, but they also offer a weekend program and a pet program to help people in need. WesTex Federal Credit Union packed carts full of bulk, non-perishable food items and pet food to bring to the organization.

Meals on Wheels says these are the items they need for the more than 200 clients they serve through their weekend meal program. These are easy prep items for people who do not have access to food throughout the weekend when Meals on Wheels is not open for service.

They go through about 1,300 to 1,500 pounds of pet food every month to feed 280 dogs and cats for their home-bound clients. According to Meals on Wheels, these pets provide valuable companionship to their clients.

