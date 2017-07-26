Lubbock Police Department conducting annual SWAT/Negotiator Call-out training

The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting their annual SWAT/Negotiator Call-out training exercise today, July 26th, 2017. The scenario is planned between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A large police presence will be seen in Wolfforth while the training is conducted. The training sites will have signs up and cones used to keep citizens out of the training area.

