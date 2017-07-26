Suspect in Commander's Palace murder arrested

Around 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force Team Foxtrot, arrested 21-year-old Rudy Vallejos as he arrived at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of 70th street in Lubbock.

Vallejos was wanted for the murder of 32-year-old Marian Daniel King.

Around 1:45 p.m., on July 15, family members found King's body inside his home at the Commander’s Palace Mobile Home Park.

Investigators with the Person Crimes Unit were called to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the death.

Detectives also learned King’s 2007 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been stolen. Around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, the stolen pickup truck was found unoccupied and parked at the Flying J located at 602 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Rudy Vallejos III as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

While Vallejos was armed at the time of his arrest, he was safely taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on the scene.

According to court documents, police received a call during the investigation saying they were "talking to the wrong person." The caller told police Rudy Vallejos was responsible for the murder. A few hours later, the caller called back saying his name was Sonny Lopez. Investigators revealed Lopez has been incarcerated in TDCJ for about a year, so he could not have been the caller or the person involved with the murder.

The documents say Vallejos called the detective in charge of the case and said he was the person who called the police and said he was Lopez. He then admitted to shooting Marian King. The document says Vallejos provided details that were pertinent to the investigation, that only the individual responsible for the death could provide.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.