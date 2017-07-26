Dickey's BBQ on 98th closed for delinquent rent

The Dickey's BBQ location at 5217 98th Street has closed, apparently for delinquent rent.

The location has apparently been closed since June 22.

The landlord holding the lease has left a notice on the door, saying they will modify the door locks unless delinquent rent is paid.

This continues a trend of Lubbock restaurants closing this month.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

