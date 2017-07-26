Prosperity Bank hosting 6th Annual Catfish Fry

Prosperity Bank will be hosting their 6th Annual Catfish Fry in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on July 27, 2017 from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. All proceeds will benefit the South Plains Food Bank.

Tickets are available at the door for $15 and the supply is limited. The event will have all you can eat catfish, plenty of activities for kids, a silent auction with more than 150 items, and entertainment provided by Jazz Alley.

This event is open to people of all ages.

"Through our involvement with the U Can Share food drive, we have learned that the summer months can be the most difficult times to feed people," says Harry Zimmerman, President of the Lubbock Region. "Prosperity Bank strives to help improve the lives of people within our communities and the Catfish Fry allows us to focus awareness on those who live in hunger in West Texas and help raise funds to support the South Plains Food Bank," Zimmerman adds.

