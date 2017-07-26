3rd Annual Back the Badges Blood Drive

United Blood Services is inviting everyone to one of Lubbock's biggest blood drives! The Back the Badges blood drive is a community blood drive being held to help combat summertime blood shortages at our local hospitals.

The Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue, and the Lubbock Sheriff's Department are coming together to donate blood, and to challenge the Lubbock community to step up and donate as well!

This blood drive is essential because each year it gets harder to maintain a stable blood supply during the summer months. With an increase in travel, busy summer schedules, and a rise in accidents during the summer, the importance of a secure blood supply is that much greater.

Anyone that donates will receive a special t-shirt, as well as be entered into a drawing for dozens of cool prizes!

There will be a special First Responders Appreciation event in the West parking lot of South Plains Mall on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. There will be fun activities for everyone! Activities include food trucks, games, vendor booths, and a chance to meet, thank, and speak with your local First Responder heroes!

The community is invited to come donate blood beginning Wednesday, July 26 at United Blood Services (48th & University) or at any of the below locations!

Date Location Time Other

Thurs. July 27 South Plains Mall (inside by Bath and Bodyworks) Noon-7 p.m.

Fri. July 28 South Plains Mall (inside by Bath and Bodyworks) Noon- 7 p.m.

Sat. July 29 South Plains Mall (inside by Bath and Bodyworks) Noon- 7 p.m.

Sat. July 29 South Plains Mall West Parking Lot 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. First Responder Appreciation Event (Food Trucks, Blood Drive, Meet your First Responders)

Sun. July 30 Mall (inside) Noon - 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 806-797-6804 or go to www.bloodhero.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Come out and support our local heroes by being a life-saving blood donor!

