Twisted Spigot closed, controversy continues with Fired Up Holding Company

Twisted Spigot near Texas Tech University was closed today, with no explanation to the employees or the customers.

This is the fifth restaurant closure connected to Fired Up Holdings in less than two weeks.

Junior Vasquez, a local entertainer, was scheduled to play music at Twisted Spigot tonight, but he sent a message to his fans on Facebook saying the show will not go on.

Details surrounding the closure of Twisted Spigot and Ruby Tequila's have not been released to the public by the managers or owners.

Employees of Ruby Tequila's and Twisted Spigot say they have not been paid in at least three weeks.

Fired Up Holding Company Inc. was registered Feb. 22 by Richard Foote of Lubbock, according to Texas Registry online records. Records show Foote is the owner of three Twisted Spigot locations, two in Lubbock and another in El Paso.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.