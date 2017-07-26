Family searching for monument stolen from son's headstone

The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
The Shakespeare family is searching for an irreplaceable monument that was stolen from their son's headstone at Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.
