Family searching for monument stolen from son's headstone

The Shakespeare family is searching for an irreplaceable monument that was stolen from their son's headstone at Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

The family says the angel statue holds a tremendous amount of meaning for their family.

A little over three years ago, the Shakespeare family lost their son, Noah, unexpectedly, at just two and a half months old.

Noah's mother, Liesl, describes planning her son's memorial as a whirlwind and the hardest thing she has ever had to do.

Because his death was sudden, they had no arrangements and she says it took her a very long time to come up with the perfect memorial for her son, but she was happy with the final outcome.

The angel that sat next to Noah's headstone was her favorite part of the memorial, and now, they have no idea what has happened to it.

Liesl says discovering it was missing was like a punch in the gut.

"I never get to plan birthday parties or graduation parties or anything for Noah, but what I did get to do is make his memorial," Liesl said. "And, for something like that to happen to it is pretty hard to take."

She and her husband have an angel just like the one that was on Noah's headstone at their home. Both grandparents have one at their homes, too.

"We see the same angel every day. We know that we can't always be there with Noah, but we have the same angel," Liesl said.

The family has filed a report with the Lubbock Police Department, have been in contact with Resthaven, and with the company who made the monument to see if they know where to go, but have had no luck so far.

They have even been advised to look through the dumpsters at the cemetery, and to check around the cemetery to see if it was moved as a prank.They're even checking Craigslist regularly to see if anyone is trying to sell the statue online.

"We would just like it back. If they would find it in their hearts to return it," said Noah's grandfather Donald Quick.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.