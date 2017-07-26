Pigskin Preview: Silverton Owls

For the 10th straight season, the Silverton Owls have a new head football coach. Buddy Isbell moves up to take over a team that went 7-3 last season.

"Last year I was there as an assistant coach. They stepped me up to the head coach this year. I'm just glad to be there and I think we're going to have a pretty good team this year. We have speed and a lot of experience this season."

Silverton will look to battle for a playoff spot for the first time since making the State Semifinals in 2008.

"We have Valley, Hedley and then Groom and that could decide who is in the playoffs. We want to be in the playoffs. Last year we missed the playoffs by four points as Groom beat us. We're hoping we come back and get revenge on them in Groom."

