Judge sentences former Texas Tech professor to 10 years probation

A former Texas Tech professor facing multiple felony charges received his punishment on Wednesday.

Richard Dickerson, 64, worked as an associate professor with the Department of Medical Education at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

He was arrested and charged with seven counts of indecency with a child by exposure and indecency with a child by sexual contact for an incident back in August of 2014.

However, the state dropped some of those charges before taking Dickerson to trial, where he pleaded no contest.

Judge Jim Bob Darnell found Dickerson not guilty on three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and guilty on three counts of indecent exposure.

Judge Darnell sentenced Dickerson to 10 years probation and 90 days in jail.

