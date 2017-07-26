Judge sentences former Texas Tech professor to 10 years probation

The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
An East Texas father, suspected of murdering his son back in 2011, is now in custody in Lubbock.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
