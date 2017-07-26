No answers, no paychecks for managers as leaseholder locks doors at Twisted Spigot

Signs on the door at Twisted Spigot explaining why the locks were changed (source: KCBD video)

Twisted Spigot on University Avenue across from Jones AT&T Stadium was closed on Wednesday, with no explanation.

This is another restaurant owned by Fired Up Holding Company.

We spoke with the general manager of Twisted Spigot, who wishes to remain anonymous.

She says she discovered the doors were locked on Wednesday morning, and now she's having to fight for her team members.

Then on Wednesday afternoon, signs were placed on the door at Twisted Spigot from DuWest Realty out of Dallas.

The sign says the locks have been changed by the landlord because the tenant failed to pay delinquent rent.

The general manager of Twisted Spigot says her weekly Wednesday routine is to collect her employees' paychecks from Fired Up Holding Company on Milwaukee Avenue.

She says all of the hourly employees were paid last Wednesday.

All of the managers from Twisted Spigot were owed paycheck this Wednesday, but she says when she went to Fired Up Holdings at 3 p.m., and the office was locked.

The general manager called Kevin Richard Foote of Fired Up Holding, who told her he would be reaching out to every manager personally regarding their paychecks.

The general manager says she and the area manager are working hard to make sure the entire Twisted Spigot team is taken care of and gets paid.

We also spoke with two former Twisted Spigot employees, both who formerly held manager positions, who say they resigned last Wednesday because they sensed that things weren't right as far as ownership.

"Today is actually the day we were supposed to get paid. We went up to the Fired Up Holding Company over off Milwaukee. And cars were there, the doors were locked. Phones were cut off. I knocked on the door, no one wanted to answer. I couldn't get a call back from anyone," former Twisted Spigot Bar Manager Ryan Icard said.

"Yeah just kind of going through to voicemails and running around trying to get answers," former Assistant GM and Bar Manager at Twisted Spigot, Andrew Cook, said.

The general manager of Ruby Tequila's South Lubbock location, Stephen Ramos, says he still hasn't gotten any answers from Fired Up regarding his employees who haven't been paid.

"We are in the middle of sending everything to the appropriate agencies to get this matter looked at by the legal court system. I know none of my employees at this store have received a check. That is a fact," Ramos said.

Ryan Brown, a lawyer from Blackburn & Brown in Amarillo, confirmed that lawyers from his legal team will be coming to Lubbock on Saturday to meet with any Ruby Tequila's or Twisted Spigot employees who wish to join in a suit.

Brown says the goal is to help these workers come up with a plan moving forward.

The meeting will be at CWA Local 6203 Union Hall, 405 E. 50th Street from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

