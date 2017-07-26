Dive team retrieves body of drowned man from Patterson Park

Wolfforth police are investigating a drowning at Patterson Park.

They received a 911 call just after 8 p.m. that a man walked into the pond at the park but never came out.

Believing that information to be credible, they requested assistance from the LFR dive team. The dive team recovered the body of a male in his mid 30s.

Wolfforth PD, LSO, Wolfforth Fire/EMS and LFR were all on scene. They are not releasing the man's name at this time.

