Pigskin Preview: Loop Longhorns

After a 4-5 season, the Loop Longhorns enter 2017 with a new head coach as J.K. Hester takes over the pigskin program.
"I got a head start. I got hired in the last month of school so I got to get in there and get some spring workouts in. I got to know the kids and get our system established."
Loop faces Lazbuddie and Silverton early as they prepare for District and battling for a playoff spot.
"It's going to be a challenge. There's no clear-cut favorite. Everybody is going to knock each other's head off every week. I think it's going to come down to who's healthy and who can survive at the end of the day."
