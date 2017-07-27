Crews respond to overnight house fire in central Lubbock

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.