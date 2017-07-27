Crews respond to overnight house fire in central Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crews respond to overnight house fire in central Lubbock

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire rescue responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of 67th Street just before 3:00 Thursday morning. 

A passing motorist saw the flames and called for help.

Right now it's not clear if anyone was inside the home or injured.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly