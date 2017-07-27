Police investigating shooting in central Lubbock neighborhood

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened just before 11:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of 24th Place in Lubbock.

One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to Covenant Hospital by private vehicle, but is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The area from 24th Place and 23rd Street on Ave. N has been blocked off by Police.

The shooting suspect has not been found. No other information has been released.

This is developing news, stay with KCBD for the latest.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.