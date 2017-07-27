Police investigating shooting in central Lubbock neighborhood

Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.
